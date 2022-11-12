Advertisement

Jeremiah Healy

Nov 14, 2022 08:11 By receptionradiokerry
Jeremiah Healy

Jeremiah Healy, Upper Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick,

Jeremiah passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, November 11th 2022.  Jeremiah, son of the late Jer and Noreen, brother of the late John, uncle of the latre Kathleen, deeply loved and missed by his brothers Tady, Liam and Mike, sisters Deb, Lill, Nono (his twin), Mary and Maggie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.  May Jeremiah Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday, November 15th 2022 from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Funeral cortege will depart Jeremiah’s home on Wednesday at 10.00 a.m. on route to The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Interment afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa.

Condolences (2)

pa Enright St itas Rd abbeyfeale Co limk

Nov 14, 2022 09:11

Condolences to all jer familie members grandchildren extended family members on sad passing ger rip my buddy 🙏🙏🙏🙏

Mike annamaria Tanya ml oconnor mount mahon abbeyfeale

Nov 14, 2022 09:11

Sincere condolences to all jer family rip jeremiah 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

