Jeremiah (Curley) Dineen, Incheese, Kilgarvan, passed away peacefully at Cork University Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband and best friend of Mary (nee O’Sullivan Cooper) and dearly loved father of John, Julie (Harrington), Gobnait (Gilhooley), Gerard and Marion (O’Leary). Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, sons-in-law Martin, Fionn and Michael and daughter in law Hazel.

Greatly loved and cherished by his grandchildren Jack, Kayla, James, Lilly, Caoimhe, Leah, Aoife, Laoise, Méabh, Áine and Sadhbh, his dear siblings Hannah (Kearney), Eileen (Wharton) and Noreen (Spillane), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Predeceased by his sister Sheila, brother Padraig, brother in law Tadhg Kearney and nephew Paul Wharton.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Quill's Funeral Home, Kilgarvan on Sunday, June 23rd, from 5.00pm-8.00pm. Rosary at 8.00pm.

Removal on Monday to St. Patrick's Church, Kilgarvan for 2.00pm Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in local cemetery.

Advertisement

Enquiries to Quill's Funeral Home Kilgarvan.