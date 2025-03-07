Jeremiah Coffey, Coomyauna, Sneem; On the 6th of March, 2024 Jeremiah passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Nurses and Staff of Kenmare Nursing Home and in the presence of his loving family.

Beloved brother of Mary (O' Sullivan-Batt). Predeceased by his parents John and Margaret, his sister Ina and his brother Paddy.

Sadly missed and dearly loved by his sister, brother-in-law Batt, nephews Timmy, John-Noel and Barthy, nieces Maura, Norleen and Mairéad, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

MAY JEREMIAH'S GENTLE SOUL REST IN ETERNAL PEACE

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Friday evening (March 7th) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Reception into St. Michael's Church, Sneem on Saturday morning (March 8th) where Jeremiah's Requiem Mass will take place at 11.00am.

Burial immediately afterwards in Sneem Cemetery.

Jeremiah's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on:

www.stmichaelschurchsneem.org

and select Streamed Masses, etc. (St. Michael's)

The Coffey family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.