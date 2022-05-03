Jenifer (Jen) Bartlett (née Hutchings)

Jenifer (Jen) Bartlett (nee Hutchings), (Rossacussane, Greenane, Kenmare, Co Kerry). On the 4th of May, 2022, Jenifer (Jen) passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Don, loving mum of Lorraine (Meyboom), Katherine (O' Sullivan) and Doug, adoring grandmother of Jacintha, Wesley, James and Jenny. Cherished great-grandmother of Breanna, Darragh and Denis. Predeceased by her siblings Essie (Dahm) and Douglas. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her son, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Ron and John, sister-in-law Mary, Jacintha's husband Brian O' Sullivan and Jenny's husband Denis O' Connor, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Thursday evening (May 5th) from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Friday morning (May 6th) from O' Connor's Funeral Home to The Gateway Methodist Church, Killarney Road, Kenmare for 11.00am Service which will be live streamed on http://www.mycondolences.ie/live-recorded.php followed by Cremation and service at 3.00pm in The Island Crematorium, Cork which will be live streamed on https://www.islandcrematorium.ie/services/

Advertisement

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to (communityairambulance.ie/make-a-donation/