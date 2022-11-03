Jean Flaherty (née Nolan), Ballygologue Park, Listowel.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Sunday evening from 5.30 p.m to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Monday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Jean being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by private Cremation in Shannon Crematorium
No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry at www.kerryhospice.com .
Peacefully, on November 4th, 2022, at the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry. Jean will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Michael, daughter Martina, sons Michael and Paul, grandchildren Christopher, Niamh, Darragh and Alan, daughter-in-law Angela, son-in-law Eamon, brothers,sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law,nephews,nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
