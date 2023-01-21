Jason Crean, Ogham Rían, Tralee.

Predeceased by his grandmother Kathleen, godmother Angela and godfather Andy, Jason, cherished son of Geraldine and James and beloved brother of James, Thomas and Zoie passed away unexpectedly on 22nd January.

Deeply regretted by his loving family – his parents, brothers, sister, grandparents Marion, John and Kerry, brother-in-law John, sisters-in-law Emily and Anne-Marie, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 6.00PM to 8.00PM. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Thursday at 9.40AM for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Jason’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

www.stjohns.ie

House Strictly Private Please.