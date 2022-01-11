Jane Ryan née Murphy, Lislaughtin, Ballylongford and formerly of Sallowglen Tarbert.

Funeral cortége will leave her residence on Friday afternoon arriving at St Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford for 2.30pm Requiem Mass after which Jane will be laid to rest in Lislaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Jane's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on O’Gorman’s Memorial Video Services -Facebook Page.

House Strictly Private Please.

It is respectfully requested that all those attending Jane’s funeral would strictly maintain all social distancing guidelines, wear a face-mask and avoid shaking hands. Please respect and adhere to the HSE and Government guidelines at all times.