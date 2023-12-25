Jane McGillycuddy, Dooks, Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry,

Reposing at her residence at Dooks, Glenbeigh on Wednesday, 27th December 2023, from 4.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. Funeral will arrive on Thursday, 28th December 2023, to Mary Star of the Sea Church, Cromane for Requiem Mass at 10.30 a.m. followed by burial to Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.

Family Flowers only . Donations in lieu to The Stroke Unit University Hospital Kerry .

Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Family Information: Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Daniel, baby son James and sister Lucy. Much loved mother of Johnny, Bridie, Donal, Janey, Mary, Denis, Con, Charles, Philip, Eamon, Michael, Patrick, Dermot and Joanne. Sadly missed by her sisters Bridie, Sarah, Mary and brothers Monty and Jimmy, her daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace