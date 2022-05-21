Jamsey Ryall, Ballysheen, Abbeydorney.

Peacefully on 21st May 2022. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Phyllis, his children James, Samantha and Paul, his adored grandchildren Beth and Jack, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence, but house private. Funeral cortege arriving at St.Bernard's Church, Abbeydorney on Monday 23rd May 2022, at 1.45pm for 2.00pm Requiem Mass (live streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney). Burial afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Cemetery, Abbeydorney. Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.