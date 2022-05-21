Jamsey Ryall, Ballysheen, Abbeydorney.
Peacefully on 21st May 2022. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Phyllis, his children James, Samantha and Paul, his adored grandchildren Beth and Jack, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. May He Rest In Peace
Reposing at his residence, but house private. Funeral cortege arriving at St.Bernard's Church, Abbeydorney on Monday 23rd May 2022, at 1.45pm for 2.00pm Requiem Mass (live streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney). Burial afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Cemetery, Abbeydorney. Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.
Advertisement
Recommended
Budding Kerry snappers encouraged to enter coastal photography competitionMay 22, 2022 16:05
Charity that supports older people looking for volunteers in KerryMay 22, 2022 17:05
North Kerry road to close for six weeksMay 21, 2022 17:05
Traffic calming measures proposed for Tralee-Fenit greenwayMay 22, 2022 17:05
Man dies after being found with serious injuries in TraleeMay 22, 2022 23:05