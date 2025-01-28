James Wrenn of Ballinorig Close, Tralee; died unexpectedly at home on 25th January 2025, beloved husband of Marilyn, cherished father of James, Kieran, Susan & Sandra and dear brother of Breda, Mary, Michael, Shivaun, Patrick and the late Maurice.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Lauren, Eoin, Michael, Chloe, Isaac, Max & Fred, daughters-in-law Brigeen & Gillian, son-in-law Ian, brothers-in-law Donal, Andy & Peter, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (29th January) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 9.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for James will be celebrated at 10 a.m. (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation and the Irish Cancer Society (www.irishheart.ie or www.cancer.ie), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. Rest in Peace.