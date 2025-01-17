The death has occurred of James Walsh, 51 Marian Park, Ballyheigue, died unexpectedly on 17th January 2025.

Predeceased by his loving wife Bridget and beloved son Michael, his brothers Chris (December 2024) and Michael, nephews Shane and Dermot.

Fondly remembered by his loving Grandsons Colin and Eric and their mother Susan, his sisters Noreen, Margaret and Ann and his brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews and a wide circle of friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Hartnetts Funeral Home V92 WTK8, Ballyheigue on Tuesday 21st January from 6 -7pm. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue and burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballyheigue.

The mass will be livestreamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ballyheigue