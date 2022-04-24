James P. (Jim) Thornton, Ballymah, Waterfall, Co. Cork (late of Dept. of Agriculture) and formerly of Clash Causeway

Dearly loved husband of Eilish (née Murphy) and much loved father of Gerardine, Mona, P.J. and Yvonne. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, brothers Dan and Patrick, sister Mary, sons-in-law Richard and John, daughter-in-law Nicola, his adored grandchildren Jamie, Luke, Ted, Patrick, Ethan, Sam, Max and Sean, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Wilton Funeral Home, Sarsfield Road of Jerh. O’Connor & Sons Ltd: On Wednesday (April 27th) from 3.00pm to 4.00pm. Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Thursday (April 28th) in St. James’ Church, Ballinora which can be viewed on

https://www.churchservices.tv/ballinora

Funeral afterwards to St. James’ Cemetery, Chetwynd.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to https://irishheart.ie/