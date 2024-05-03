James O'Sullivan (Tim), Driminamore, Sneem; Peacefully, on May 2nd, in St. Anne's Hospital, Caherciveen surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents James and Bridget and his brothers Paddy, John and Denis. Sadly missed by his loving sister Bridie, nieces Tina and Sharon, nephews James, Sam, Colm, Kieran and Darren, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

'MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN ETERNAL PEACE'

Reposing at Finnegan's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Friday, May 3rd, from 5.00pm to 6.30pm, followed by removal to St. Michael's Church, Sneem, arriving at 7.15pm approx.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Michael's Church, Sneem on Saturday, May 4th, at 12 noon.

Burial immediately afterwards in Sneem Cemetery.

James' Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on:

www.stmichaelschurchsneem.org

and select Streamed Masses, etc. (St. Michael's).

Family flowers only please, by request.

Donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Anne's Hospital, Caherciveen.

James' family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.