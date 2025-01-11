The death has occurred of James O’Shea, Cappanagrown, Mastergeehy, Dromid.

James passed away peacefully on the 7th of January 2025 surrounded by his loving family and in the kind care of all staff at Sonas Nursing Home Ashborough, Milltown.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Eileen, his parents Michael and Mary, his brother Dan and sisters Maureen and Debbie.

Sadly missed by his brothers Seán, Mike and Noel, sister Eileen, brother-in-law John, sister-in-law Dymphna, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Waterville (V23RK24) on Sunday evening (Jan 12th) from 5pm followed by removal at 7pm to St Finian's Church Waterville arriving at 7-15pm.

Requiem mass on Monday morning (Jan 13th) at 11am followed by burial in the Adjoining Cemetery.

The requiem mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchmedia.tv/Waterville.