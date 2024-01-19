James O'Mahony, Ballybeg, Currow. Peacefully at home on January 18th 2024 in the presence and care of his loving family . Predeceased by his beloved wife Peg (April 2023). Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving family Dan, Anna, Mary and Noreen, sons-in-law Colm, Eamonn and Tom, daughter-in-law Ruth, his adored ten grandchildren Suzanne, Marie, James, C.J., Aoife, Niamh, John, Darragh, Emmet and Feilim and his dearly cherished great-granddaughter Aydagh, brother-in-law Pa Daly and his wife Lil, all extended family ,relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends . Also remembering today his deceased brothers Thomas and Denis and sister Mary. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from his residence on Saturday morning at 10/30am arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killeentierna, Currow. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/coticcurrow

No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Palliative Care c/o Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland.