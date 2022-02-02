Advertisement

James O'Callaghan

Feb 3, 2022 12:02 By receptionradiokerry
James O'Callaghan, Ballinamanagh, Kilcummin, Killarney.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home on Friday evening from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin on Saturday morning at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am.

Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcummin

