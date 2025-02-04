The death has occurred of James O’Sullivan, Boulikeel, Ballinskelligs, passed away peacefully at Cork University Hospital on Monday February 3rd 2025 following a sudden illness. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Resposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home Waterville (V23 RK24) on Wednesday evening (Feb 5th) from 5-30pm followed by removal at 7-30pm to St Michael the Archangel Church Dungegan, Ballinskelligs arriving at 8pm.

Requiem mass on Thursday morning (Feb 6th) at 11am followed by burial in Kinnard Cemetery.

The requiem mass will be live-streamed via the link below:

https://www.churchservices.tv/ballinskelligs