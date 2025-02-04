The death has occurred of James O’Sullivan, Boulikeel, Ballinskelligs, passed away peacefully at Cork University Hospital on Monday February 3rd 2025 following a sudden illness. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis
Resposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home Waterville (V23 RK24) on Wednesday evening (Feb 5th) from 5-30pm followed by removal at 7-30pm to St Michael the Archangel Church Dungegan, Ballinskelligs arriving at 8pm.
Requiem mass on Thursday morning (Feb 6th) at 11am followed by burial in Kinnard Cemetery.
The requiem mass will be live-streamed via the link below:
https://www.churchservices.tv/ballinskelligs
Recommended
Kerry County Council gets over €75,000 in festival fundingFeb 4, 2025 08:46
Killarney cuckoos tagged in Central AfricaFeb 4, 2025 08:20
Over 2,000 Kerry students helped by Vincent de Paul in 2024Feb 4, 2025 08:15
Tuesday local soccer fixtures and resultsFeb 4, 2025 08:06
Cougars go down to TalonsFeb 4, 2025 07:29