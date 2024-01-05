James O'Shea, The Village, Brosna. Peacefully on January 3rd 2024 in the presence of his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff at Willow Brooke Care Centre Castleisland. Predeceased by his infant children Patricia and Patrick and his recently deceased sister Joan (June 2023). Sadly missed by his loving wife Nuala, son Derry, daughter Helena, son-in-law Mike, daughter-in-law Geraldine, his adored six grandchildren Denise, James, Kevin, Eireann, Shauna and Adam and his cherished great-grandchild Seán, his sisters Teresa and Mary, brother Timmy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from his residence on Saturday morning at 11/30am arriving to St. Carthage's Church, Brosna for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by Cremation at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork.

The Mass will be livestreamed on the St. Carthage's Church Facebook Page.

No Flowers Please.