Advertisement

James McEnery

Nov 1, 2021 13:11 By receptionradiokerry
James McEnery

James McEnery, Kilconlea Upper, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

James is very sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, sisters Bridie, Hannah-Mai, Betty and Mary-Ita, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday from 6.30pm to 7.30pm for family and friends.
Removal from Harnett’s Funeral Home on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.
Requiem Mass will be live streamed on  www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus