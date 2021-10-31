James McEnery, Kilconlea Upper, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

James is very sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, sisters Bridie, Hannah-Mai, Betty and Mary-Ita, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday from 6.30pm to 7.30pm for family and friends.

Removal from Harnett’s Funeral Home on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish