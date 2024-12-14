James (Joss) Moloney, Clieveragh Road, Listowel and late of Charles Street, Listowel, Passed peacefully, on December 13th, 2024, in the wonderful care of St. Joseph's Unit, Listowel Community Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Beloved son of the late John and Nellie and brother of the late Madeline and John. Joss will be sadly missed and Lovingly remembered by his wife Mary, sons Vincent and Mike, daughter Norma, daughters-in-law Christina and Mary, son-in-law Alan, his adored grandchildren Aoife, Niamh, Oran, Siún and Nicole, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, Sunday evening ( 15th December) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Monday morning at 11.15am, where the Requiem Mass for James (Joss) Moloney will be celebrated at 11.30am.
Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com
Followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.
Family flowers only, please. House private.
