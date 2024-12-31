James John JJ O' Connor, of Killaclohane, Milltown and formerly of Clonmore, Milltown

J.J. died peacefully at University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by his family and friends.

Eldest son of the late Dermot & Sheila O' Connor.

Beloved husband of Shiralle Brittain, brother of Marie (Baker), Noel (O' Connor) and the late Brenda (Hayes).

Uncle to Claire & her partner Jasper (Canada), Steven & his wife Anna (England), Donna, Colm & his wife Úna, Jeremiah & his wife Emma, Laura & her husband Brendan, Jack & Rebekka Jobson (New Zealand), great- uncle to Betti, Benji, Finn, Eva, Muireann, Liam, Orla, Sam & Eddie. Deeply missed by his sister-in-law Rachel Jobson (New Zealand), and his brothers-in-law Dermot , Kade Brittain & his wife Denise (Canada) & their children Chantelle & Kyle. extended family and many friends.

~ ~ ~ ~

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered

~ ~ ~ ~

Reposing Thursday afternoon (Jan. 2nd) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 2pm - 4pm followed by private cremation.

J's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time

Advertisement