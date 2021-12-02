James (Jimmy) O' Connell 18 Main Street Kenmare and formerly of of Carnaross Kells Co. Meath.

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home Kenmare on Sunday evening from 5pm to 6.30pm for family and close friends.

Removal on Monday morning from O' Connors Funeral Home to Holy Cross Church Kenmare for 11am Requiem Mass which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com

Followed by burial in The Old Kenmare Cemetery Family Flowers only please.

Donations if desired to the Palliative Care unit of UHK