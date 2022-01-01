James (Jimmy) Doyle Knockeenawadra, Portmagee
Waking at his residence on Monday Jan 3rd. Wake for family and close friends only.
Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am in the Church of St Teresa & Derarca Chapeltown, Valentia. Burial after in Cill Mhór Cemetery
Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Directors Valentia
