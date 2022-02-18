James (Jimmy) Clifford

Park Drive, Killarney and late of Marian Terrace, Killarney, Kerry

Peacefully at University Hospital Kerry, James (Jimmy). Beloved son of the late Eileen and Donie and brother of the late Noel and Terry. James (Jimmy) will be very sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Dette, Frances and Deirdre and his brothers Johnny, Donal and Richard, brothers and sisters-in-law, his many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews, relatives, the staff and residents at Killarney Nursing Home, his neighbours and many good friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4.00pm to 6.00pm followed by Removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass for James (Jimmy) and his late sister Terry will take place on Monday morning at 10.30am, followed by burial in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit or the Stroke Unit, University Hospital Kerry. If you wish to offer your condolences online, please click on the link below.

"May Their Gentle Souls Rest In Peace"