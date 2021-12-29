James (Jimmy) Browne, Mountcoal, Listowel and late of Cloghane, Knocknagoshel.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Sunday evening from 5 pm. to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to the Church of Our Lady of Fatima and St. Senan, Irremore, on Monday morning for Requiem Mass which will be celebrated at 11 am , live-streamed on the Irremore Facebook page, followed by burial afterwards in Kilshenane Cemetery, Tralee Road, Listowel.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry or at www.kerryhospice.com

Family Information:--

Predeceased by his wife Anne, sister Kathleen and brother Diarmuid. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons Jim, Fr. Jerry, Jack and Donal, daughter Joan, his 11 grandchildren, sisters Siobhan and Eileen, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, partners, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.