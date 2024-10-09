James (Jimmy) Breen, of Caher, Kielduff, Ballymacelligott, Tralee.

Peacefully on October 9th 2024 at University Hospital Kerry ,after a short illness bravely borne, with his family by his side. Predeceased by his parents Bridget and Patrick, his brothers Brendan and Michael, his sisters infant baby Helen, Mary and Eta and his nephews Martin and Michael.

Jimmy will be sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen,his heartbroken children Maria, Aidan and Tracey, sons-in-law Emmett and Richie and Aidan's partner Paula, his adored grandchildren Oisín, Cillian, Darragh and Rían, sister Bernadette Regan, brothers Tom and John, his mother-in-law Nellie Nagle (Rathmore), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends .

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Friday evening (Oct 11th) from 6pm to 8pm . Funeral arriving to St. Brendan's Church, Clogher, Ballymacelligott on Saturday morning (Oct 12th) at 10am for Requiem Mass at 10/30am. Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery Ballymacelligott . The Mass will be livestreamed on the Ballymacelligott Community Alert Facebook Page .

Family flowers only please . Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit at U.H.K.c/o Tangney's Funeral Home Castleisland.

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE