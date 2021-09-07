Advertisement

James (Jim) Sugrue

Sep 7, 2021 16:09 By receptionradiokerry
James (Jim) Sugrue

James (Jim) Sugrue of Lohercannon and formerly of Ballyseedy Tralee
Reposing at his residence

Funeral Cortege will leave his residence Thursday morning at 9.15am, arriving at The Immaculate Conception Church Rathass for 10am for Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery

Enquiries to John or Sean at Hogans Funeral Home Tralee

