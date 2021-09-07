James (Jim) Sugrue of Lohercannon and formerly of Ballyseedy Tralee
Reposing at his residence
Funeral Cortege will leave his residence Thursday morning at 9.15am, arriving at The Immaculate Conception Church Rathass for 10am for Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery
Advertisement
Enquiries to John or Sean at Hogans Funeral Home Tralee
Recommended
Plans for new 12-a side tournament revealedSep 7, 2021 17:09
1,470 cases of COVID-19 confirmedSep 7, 2021 16:09
Claim it took more than 8 hours to discharge waiting ambulance patient into UHKSep 7, 2021 13:09
Listowel man charged with dangerous driving causing death sent forward for trialSep 7, 2021 17:09
Man airlifted to UHK following fallSep 7, 2021 17:09