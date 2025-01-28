James (Jim) Riordan, Muckross Grove, Killarney and formerly of Tullig Cross, Killorglin.

James passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family in Willow Brooke Care Centre on the 27th of January 2025.

Beloved husband of his late wife Eileen. Loving father of Marion and James. Dearly loved by his son-in-law John Buckley. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Elaina and Shane, their spouses Andrew and Sarah, his great-grandchildren Lauren, Eoin and Aoibhín, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

"May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Wednesday the 29th of January from 7:15pm to 8:30pm. Requiem Mass will take place at 12:00 noon on Thursday in St. Mary's Cathedral followed by burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.