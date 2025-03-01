James (Jim) O’Connell, Caherconnell, Abbeyfeale.
Passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry, with his family by his side, on Saturday, 1st March 2025.
Predeceased by his parents and sister Maureen.
Jim is very sadly missed by his loving wife Sharyn, sons Thomas, Philip and Paul, daughter Jennifer, son-in-law Chris, daughters-in-law Jennifer and Maura, grandchildren Grace, Jack, Christopher, Erin, James and Kate, sisters Betty, Peggy, Joan and Kitty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all his other relatives, neighbours and friends.
Rest in Peace
Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale (V94 AK44) on Sunday 2nd March from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.
Funeral arriving on Monday, 3rd March at 10.30 a.m. at The Church of the Assumption Mountcollins for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.
Interment afterwards in Mountcollins Cemetery.
No flowers please. Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.
