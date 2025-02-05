James (Jim) Joy, Killeen, Annadale, Killorglin.

We are very sad to announce that Jim passed away peacefully on February 4th with his loving family at his side.

He will be forever missed by his loving wife Joan, daughter Oonagh, sons Seamus and Billy, Oonagh's partner Paul Doherty, Billy's partner Grainne O'Shea, his adored grandchildren, Ava, Ciara and Liam. His loving brothers and sister, Eileen (Nettie), Danny, Moss, Mike, Jer, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, his mother-in-law Judy Foley and relations, all his many great friends and neighbours.

Predeceased by his father Mossie, his mother Nellie and his brother Johnny. The family would like to thank all the staff in UHK for their amazing care and support.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin (Eircode V93 PK66) on Thursday 6th February from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Funeral will arrive to St. James Church, Killorglin on Friday 7th February for Requiem Mass at 10:30am, followed by burial in Dromavalla Cemetery.

Jim's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church