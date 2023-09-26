James 'Jim' Harris of Mountain Stage, Glenbeigh

James passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry on the 25th of September 2023. He was predeceased by his wife Francis (Sugrue) Harris. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his son Brendan (Boston), son James, sister Ann (England), brother John and sister-in-law Patricia (Chicago), daughter-in-law Pamela (Boston), grandchildren Breanna, Kaylee and Brendan (Boston) and many nieces and nephews. May he rest in peace.

Waking in Brennan's funeral home this Thursday evening (28th September) from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem mass will take place at 11am on Friday with burial afterwards in Ballinakilla cemetery. Funeral mass will be live streamed on MCN https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-james-church-glenbeigh