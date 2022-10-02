Advertisement

James (Jim) Falvey.

James (Jim) Falvey  Bay View Farm, Greenane, Templenoe, Kenmare, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare from 6pm - 8pm on Tuesday (October 4th)

Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday (October 5th) in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare which will be livestreamed on www.kenmareparish.com

Private family Cremation Service at The Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Cork.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Kerry Hospice Foundation

House private please.

Jim’s family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Family Information  Peacefully at home and in the presence of his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents Pat and Mary and brothers Paddy and Danny.

Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife Mary and daughter Helen, his brothers and sisters - Michael, Bridie, Nuala, Kathleen, John, Nora, Nancy, Joe, Monica, Sheila and Theresa, mother-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

