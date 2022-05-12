James (Jim) Diggin Coolnaharrigle Glenbeigh Co. Kerry

Peacefully at University Hospital Kerry surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his loving wife June and his father Tom.

Sadly missed by his stepdaughters Louise and Laura, mother Bridge, sisters Ann, Marie,, Patricia, Geraldine and Bernie, brother Tom, Mike and Brendan; stepsons in law James and Raj; stepgrandchildren David and Georgina; brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Waking at his residence in Coolnaharrigle on this Saturday and Sunday evening between 5pm and 8pm both days.

Requiem mass for Jim will take place in St. James Church, Glenbeigh, at 11am on Monday 16th followed by burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery. Requiem mass will be live streamed on MCN Media, St. James Church, Glenbeigh.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.