James 'Jim' Burke, Rathpook, Milltown and formerly of Ballygamboon, Castlemaine.
Predeceased by his brothers Willie & John. Sadly missed by his sister Nora (McGillycuddy), sisters-in-law Marian & Frances, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.
The funeral cortege for Jim will depart his home in Milltown on Thursday morning (Sept. 16th) at 11.15am and arrive at St. Carthage's Church Kiltallagh, Castlemaine for Requiem Mass at 12pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on
https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-carthage-kiltallagh
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to Palliative Care.
House Private Please.
