James 'Jim' Burke

Sep 15, 2021 07:09 By receptionradiokerry
James 'Jim' Burke

James 'Jim' Burke, Rathpook, Milltown and formerly of Ballygamboon, Castlemaine.

Predeceased by his brothers Willie & John. Sadly missed by his sister Nora (McGillycuddy), sisters-in-law Marian & Frances, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.

The funeral cortege for Jim will depart his home in Milltown on Thursday morning (Sept. 16th) at 11.15am and arrive at St. Carthage's Church Kiltallagh, Castlemaine for Requiem Mass at 12pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-carthage-kiltallagh

Family flowers only.

Donations if desired to Palliative Care.

House Private Please.

