James “Heck” Collins, Lower Purt, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 26th 2023, at Milford Care Centre, surrounded by his family. James is very deeply regretted by his wife Maura (Stack), sons Mike and Carl, daughters-in-law Sandra (Mortell) and Denise (Culhane), grandchildren Shay, Zack, Amy and Chloe, brothers Dan Joe and Gerard, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. James is predeceased by his brother Liam. Rest In Peace

Advertisement

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, on Monday, 27th November, from 6.00pm until 8.00pm. Removal on Tuesday, 28th November, to The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish Funeral afterwards to Springmount Cemetery, Duagh. Family flowers only, please. If you would like to donate to Milford Care Centre in memory of James, please click on this link.