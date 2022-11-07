James Galvin, Kilcoolaght, Killorglin and Firhouse, Co. Dublin.
Beloved son of Nora and the late Jimmy Galvin. Sadly missed by his brother John, his sisters Marian and Stacey, sister in law Catherine, brothers in law John and Gerald, his extended family, his nieces, nephews, grandnephew, aunties and his many friends, especially those in Dublin and his colleagues in Bank of Ireland.
May James rest in peace
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin (V93PK66), on Weds. 9th Nov. from 4.30pm to 6.30pm, followed by removal to St. James' Church, Killorglin, arriving at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass on Thurs. 10th Nov. at 10.30am.
Burial in Ardmoniel Cemetery. Mass will be livestreamed on
