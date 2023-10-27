James Flynn, Ranaleen, Currow, Killarney, Co. Kerry (ex E.S.B.). Unexpectedly, at his residence, on October 26th 2023. Beloved husband of the late Joan. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Marie, son Séamus, son-in-law Spencer, daughter-in-law Maeve, brothers Patsy and Flor sister Nora, sisters-in-law Kathleen, Phyllis and Joan, brother-in-law Dan, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Predeceased by his brothers Sean and Michael and his sister Josephine.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Sunday evening from 4pm to 6pm . Removal from his residence in Ranaleen on Monday morning at 10/30am arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Currow for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery Killeentierna Currow . The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/coticcurrow