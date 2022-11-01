James Fitzgerald of Fenit and formerly Fethard, Co. Tipperary, died peacefully, on 31st October 2022, beloved husband of Tess and dear father of Dominic, James & David. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Ryan and Kylie, brother Olly, sister Mary, daughter-in-law Clair, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at his residence in Fenit (V92 PY58) on Thursday, 3rd November, from 4 pm to 6 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Joseph’s Oratory, Fenit on Friday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for James will be celebrated at 11.00 am (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-josephs). Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill. Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
