James Doyle of Tullig, Beaufort. James passed away surrounded by his loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff of the Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry. James beloved husband of Mary, adored father of Patrick, Catherine, Mary Ellen, Theresa, Madeleine, Elisabeth & James, and proud grandfather of Noah. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his brother & sisters; Frank, Anne, Leonora & Eileen, daughter-in-law Emma, son-in-law Danny, nieces, nephews, neighbours & many friends. Predeceased by his brother Michael & sister Betty.

Reposing Sunday evening (Oct. 15th) at his residence (V93RC82) from 3pm - 7pm. Funeral arriving Monday morning (Oct. 16th) to St. Mary's Church, Beaufort for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery Beaufort.

House Private for Family Only on MONDAY Morning Please.

Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-marys-beaufort

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry.