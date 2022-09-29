Advertisement

James Collins

Oct 5, 2022 07:10 By receptionradiokerry
James Collins

James Collins, Bluebells Grove, Countess Grove, Killarney and formerly of Athea, County Limerick, Dubai and London.

Reposing at his family home on Thursday evening (6th October) from 4.00pm to 7.00pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10.30am in St. Mary's Cathedral, Killarney, followed by private cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

Advertisement

The Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus