James Collins, Bluebells Grove, Countess Grove, Killarney and formerly of Athea, County Limerick, Dubai and London.
Reposing at his family home on Thursday evening (6th October) from 4.00pm to 7.00pm.
Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10.30am in St. Mary's Cathedral, Killarney, followed by private cremation in Shannon Crematorium.
The Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral
