James (Goody) Coffey, Cappaghs, Cahirciveen, passed away, peacefully, on Tuesday, 21st November 2023, in the care of the staff of the Coronary Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his parents Teresa & James Coffey. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Annette and Margaret, brother-in-law Jimmy, Annette's partner Mike, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May James Rest In Peace
Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahirciveen on Friday, 24th November from 5.30pm to 8pm followed by removal to the O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahirciveen arriving at 8.30pm. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday, 25th November at 11am with internment afterwards in Srugrena Cemetery.
Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen
Enquiries to Garvey's Funeral Directors, Cahirciveen.
