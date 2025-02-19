James Clifford, Callinafercy Store, Milltown.

James passed away peacefully in the loving care of his family and the staff of University Hospital Kerry.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Ann, son Pádraig, daughter-in-law Elaine and son-in-law Mike (Burke)

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughters Helen & Mary, son John, daughter-in-law Michelle, son-in-law John, his dearly loved grandchildren Patrick, Jack, Andrew, Conor, Molly, Alex, Cian & Nathan, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Reposing Thursday evening (Feb. 20th) at his residence (V93X762) from 4pm - 7pm.

Funeral arriving Friday afternoon (Feb. 21st) to The Sacred Heart Church, Milltown for Requiem Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart

The family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time and a special word of thanks to all the staff of University Hospital Kerry for the excellent care and kindness shown to James.