James Broderick, Church Road, Causeway and late of Beencuneen, Causeway, died peacefully at The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry surrounded by his family, on 3rd September 2024. James will be sadly missed by his sister Hannah, brothers Mike(Tralee), Finan (Listowel) and Declan, sister in law Teresa and all of his nieces, nephews, extended family and countless friends and neighbours. Predeceased by his beloved parents Jim and Lil, brother John and sister-in-law Margaret.

Reposing Thursday, 5th September, from 5:45 pm to 7:45pm at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway followed by removal to St. John's Church, Causeway. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for James on Friday at 11am live streamed on St. John's Church followed by burial in the adjoining St. John's Cemetery.

A much loved member of his parish, James will be remembered fondly.

The family would like to thank the wonderful Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry for their kindness and support.

Advertisement

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.