James Broderick, Church Road, Causeway and late of Beencuneen, Causeway, died peacefully at The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry surrounded by his family, on 3rd September 2024. James will be sadly missed by his sister Hannah, brothers Mike(Tralee), Finan (Listowel) and Declan, sister in law Teresa and all of his nieces, nephews, extended family and countless friends and neighbours. Predeceased by his beloved parents Jim and Lil, brother John and sister-in-law Margaret.
Reposing Thursday, 5th September, from 5:45 pm to 7:45pm at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway followed by removal to St. John's Church, Causeway. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for James on Friday at 11am live streamed on St. John's Church followed by burial in the adjoining St. John's Cemetery.
A much loved member of his parish, James will be remembered fondly.
The family would like to thank the wonderful Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry for their kindness and support.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Recommended
Motorists asked to avoid Loo Bridge after overturned balesSep 4, 2024 08:37
Kenmare man sent forward for trial accused of possession of large amount of drugsSep 4, 2024 08:35
Kerry schools among those named by Scoping Inquiry into historical sexual abuseSep 4, 2024 08:25
Details confirmed for upcoming games in County Minor FootballSep 3, 2024 17:04
HSE says illness among teenagers in north Kerry likely caused by virusSep 3, 2024 17:16