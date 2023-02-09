James Bobby Roche

Mountain View, Killorglin

Funeral Details: Reposing Sunday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4.30pm - 6.30pm

followed by removal to St. James's Church Killorglin. Requiem Mass for James Bobby Roche will take place on Monday morning at 10.30am Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv

Sadly missed by his loving son Robert, daughter Helen, grandchildren, nieces, nephews,

relatives, neighbours & many friends.