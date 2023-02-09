James Bobby Roche
Mountain View, Killorglin
Funeral Details: Reposing Sunday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4.30pm - 6.30pm
followed by removal to St. James's Church Killorglin. Requiem Mass for James Bobby Roche will take place on Monday morning at 10.30am Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv
Sadly missed by his loving son Robert, daughter Helen, grandchildren, nieces, nephews,
Advertisement
relatives, neighbours & many friends.
Recommended
Kerry U20's play Kildare in John Kerins CupFeb 11, 2023 11:02
80 jobs being created by animation company co-founded by KerrymanFeb 10, 2023 13:02
Funeral this morning of man who died following Listowel workplace accidentFeb 11, 2023 11:02
Two Kerry beaches named among best in Ireland by Lonely PlanetFeb 9, 2023 17:02
Flying Tiger store closed in Killarney Outlet CentreFeb 10, 2023 17:02