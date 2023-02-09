Advertisement

 James Bobby Roche

Feb 11, 2023 11:02 By receptionradiokerry
 James Bobby Roche

James Bobby Roche

Mountain View, Killorglin

Funeral Details: Reposing Sunday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4.30pm - 6.30pm

followed by removal to St. James's Church Killorglin. Requiem Mass for James Bobby Roche will take place on Monday morning at 10.30am Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv

Sadly missed by his loving son Robert, daughter Helen, grandchildren, nieces, nephews,

Advertisement

relatives, neighbours & many friends.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus