Advertisement

James Benedict Griffin

Nov 12, 2024 10:42 By receptionradiokerry
James Benedict Griffin

James Benedict Griffin, North Yorkshire, UK and formerly of Goulane, Castlegregory.

Peacefully, on 26th October 2024, in the Friarage Hospital, Northallerton, UK, with his loving wife Elma by his side. Predeceased by his parents Maurice and Catherine and his brother Maurice. Sadly missed and deeply mourned by his wife Elma, sons John, Robert and Maurice, daughter Rose, brothers Patrick, Dominic and Jarlath, sisters Mairead and Helena, grandchildren Grace and Henry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass will be held in St. Brendan’s Church, Cloghane this Friday at 12 noon,

followed by interment of ashes at Clogher New Cemetery.

Advertisement

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry care of Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus