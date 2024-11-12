James Benedict Griffin, North Yorkshire, UK and formerly of Goulane, Castlegregory.

Peacefully, on 26th October 2024, in the Friarage Hospital, Northallerton, UK, with his loving wife Elma by his side. Predeceased by his parents Maurice and Catherine and his brother Maurice. Sadly missed and deeply mourned by his wife Elma, sons John, Robert and Maurice, daughter Rose, brothers Patrick, Dominic and Jarlath, sisters Mairead and Helena, grandchildren Grace and Henry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass will be held in St. Brendan’s Church, Cloghane this Friday at 12 noon,

followed by interment of ashes at Clogher New Cemetery.

Advertisement

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry care of Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.