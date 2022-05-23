James Anthony (Tony) O'Carroll, Sacramento, California and late of Cahirdown, Listowel.

Predeceased by his parents James and Mary Ellen, siblings Tom, Bob, Dympna (Risi), Liam, Sr. Ella, Genie and Louis. Beloved husband of Louise, father of Shannon, Holly and Megan and grandfather of Genevieve and Samantha. Tony is survived by his brothers Vincent, Denny, Michael, Fr. Joseph, Gerard and Philip and his sister Anne (Fitzgerald).

Tony's Funeral has taken place in Sacramento, a Memorial Mass for Tony will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Listowel, at a later date.