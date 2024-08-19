James A. (Jim) Scanlon, 8 Church View, Knocknagoshel, and formerly of Dublin, Dun Laoghaire and Waterford Customs and Excise.

Passed peacefully surrounded by his wife Bridget, daughter Aisling and granddaughter Shauna, family and friends in the Carrig Ward, University Hospital Kerry.

Predeceased by his late sister Noreen O'Regan (Knockalougha), Jim will be sadly missed by his loving wife Bridget, daughter Aisling, son-in-law Diarmuid, grandchildren Shauna, Jack and Billy, his brother Sean (Tournafulla), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May Jim rest in peace

Reposing at his residence this Monday evening, August 19th from 4pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass for Jim will take place on Tuesday in St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel at 11am followed by a private cremation at Shannon Crematorium.

Live streaming of Jim's Requiem Mass will be available on the St. Mary's Church Knocknagoshel Facebook page.