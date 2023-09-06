James A. Casey, Ballydarrig, Cahersiveen; on Monday 4th September 2023. Predeceased by his wife Joan and his parents Albie and Bridie. Sadly missed by his four children Sheila, Tiernan, Pearse and Vinnie, his three grandchildren Fiadh, Orestis and Cillian James, his sisters Mary and Christine, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Friday (8th September) from 6pm to 7.40pm followed by removal to the Daniel O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen arriving at 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday (9th September) at 11am with burial afterwards in Relig Chill Fhaoláin.

Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen