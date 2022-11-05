Jacqueline O’Neill Hussey, Cloghmackirkeen, Doon,Tralee
and formerly of Cloghers Ardfert
Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 10.30am where the Requiem Mass for Jacqueline will be celebrated at 11am streamed on www.stbrendan’sparishtralee.net .Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee
Donations if desired to Breakthrough Cancer Research care of The Gleasure Funeral Home.
House Private Please
Enquiries to The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee
Beloved wife of Brendan and dear mother of Nicholas and Matthew.
Predeceased by her parents Martin and Theresa
Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Gene (USA), Tommy and Anthony,
Nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, Mary, Noreen, Máire and Catherine,
brothers-in-law Gerard and Micheál, relatives and many friends
