Jackie Williams of Sandhill Road, Ballybunion and formerly of Athenry, Co. Galway, passed away peacefully in the Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry on 8th January 2024. Pre-deceased by parents Jack and May, sister Nellie, sons Thomas and Brian, daughter Jacqui. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters Catherine and Sharon, sons Declan, John, Paddy and Darren. Adored grandchildren, Jemma, Ciara, Brian, Kerrianne, Jack, Saoirse, Ella, Mollie Kate and Daisy, brother Tommy, sisters Sadie, Mary, Peggy, Chrissie, Rosie, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law and all of his extended family and many friends.

Reposing at his residence on Sandhill Road on Wednesday evening from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Arriving at St.John’s Church, Ballybunion on Thursday morning. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11:00am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery, (St John's).

For those unable to attend, mass will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.